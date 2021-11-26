Pax Dollar (USDP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.97 Million

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $945.69 million and $14.97 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00103255 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00016631 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005635 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

