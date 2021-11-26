PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Hits $1,787.53 on Major Exchanges

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $313.83 million and $38.57 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,787.53 or 0.03286341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00233883 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 175,568 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

