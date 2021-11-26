Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.74

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 1316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYA. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Get Paya alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $875.29 million, a P/E ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paya by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paya by 689.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,276 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paya by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,728 shares during the period.

About Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.