PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.00. 174,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,702. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $224.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

