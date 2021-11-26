PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PayPal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PYPL stock opened at $188.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

