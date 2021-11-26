PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Nick Wiles Buys 10,000 Shares

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles purchased 10,000 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of £61,700 ($80,611.44).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Nick Wiles bought 18 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 704 ($9.20) per share, for a total transaction of £126.72 ($165.56).

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Nick Wiles bought 18 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £127.80 ($166.97).

Shares of PAY opened at GBX 628 ($8.20) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 692.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,047.97. PayPoint plc has a 52 week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 742 ($9.69). The stock has a market cap of £431.71 million and a P/E ratio of 19.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAY shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of PayPoint in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of PayPoint in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Tuesday.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

