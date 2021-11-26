Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 10.8%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares were down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 95,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,589,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTU. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,696,544 shares of company stock worth $27,306,910 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,838 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

