PEAKDEFI Trading Down 24.1% This Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $181.50 million and approximately $483,736.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00045163 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00235645 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,424,201,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,528,799 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.