Peanut Hits Market Cap of $2.44 Million (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Peanut has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $224,431.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peanut coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000474 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Peanut

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

