Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897,385 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pearson by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 177,263 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Pearson by 591.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pearson by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pearson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Several research firms have commented on PSO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

