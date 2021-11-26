PECULIUM (PCL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.58 Million

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, PECULIUM has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. PECULIUM has a market cap of $10.30 million and $2.58 million worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PECULIUM coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PECULIUM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00044612 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00233116 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PECULIUM Profile

PECULIUM (PCL) is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 2,205,023,208 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,679,812 coins. PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PECULIUM is peculium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

PECULIUM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PECULIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PECULIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PECULIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PECULIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.