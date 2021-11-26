Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,862.00

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Peet DeFi (old) has a market cap of $42,114.56 and $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peet DeFi (old) has traded up 1,331.9% against the US dollar. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00078821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00104560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.94 or 0.07548067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,478.75 or 0.99906623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Peet DeFi (old) Profile

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi (old)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peet DeFi (old) directly using U.S. dollars.

