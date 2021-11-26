Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up to $43.92

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.92, but opened at $46.38. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $45.43, with a volume of 122,845 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Westpark Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.29. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $327,931.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $3,134,763.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,142,102 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

