Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 35,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,112,042 shares.The stock last traded at $29.96 and had previously closed at $31.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -130.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -824.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.