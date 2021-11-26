Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,708,000 after purchasing an additional 264,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,676,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,081,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAG traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.50. 4,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,479. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.