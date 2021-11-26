Peony (PNY) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Peony has a total market cap of $26.94 million and approximately $105,394.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000826 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00035527 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 57.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 59,933,550 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars.

