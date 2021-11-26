PEPS Coin Price Tops $0.0573 on Major Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 245.9% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $22,628.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00251282 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

