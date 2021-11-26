Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.07

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 2157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $701.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

