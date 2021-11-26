Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$1.54. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.39.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

