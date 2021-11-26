Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.68. 868,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,943,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

