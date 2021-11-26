Phantasma Energy Trading Up 45% Over Last 7 Days (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $250,941.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00064488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00073900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00098491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.77 or 0.07451687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,072.30 or 0.99716009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,540,140 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

