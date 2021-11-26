Phantasma (SOUL) Market Capitalization Reaches $328.14 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 73.5% higher against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $3.18 or 0.00005854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $328.14 million and $17.14 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,818.27 or 0.98920413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00050252 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.80 or 0.00624576 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

