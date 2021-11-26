Phantomx (PNX) Hits Market Cap of $237,338.93

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 62.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $237,338.93 and $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.62 or 0.00340970 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00014547 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011626 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004982 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

