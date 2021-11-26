Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.63 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Phore has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $101.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.10 or 0.00777125 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,516,456 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.