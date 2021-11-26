Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.64

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.64 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.77). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77), with a volume of 157,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Photo-Me International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Photo-Me International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.02 million and a P/E ratio of 7.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.64.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.