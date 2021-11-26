PHSC (LON:PHSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PHSC (LON:PHSC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.78 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of PHSC stock traded down GBX 0.99 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 18.01 ($0.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,573. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.45. The firm has a market cap of £2.35 million and a PE ratio of 30.02. PHSC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. PHSC’s payout ratio is 1.67%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

