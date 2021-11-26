Pi Financial Raises RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target to C$1.30

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

RediShred Capital stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,660. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39. RediShred Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RediShred Capital will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

