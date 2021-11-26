PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Hits $0.66

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $360,879.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00044480 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.00233141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

