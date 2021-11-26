PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.32 and last traded at $101.32. 35,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 76,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $203,000.

