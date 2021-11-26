Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.16

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.16 and last traded at $68.96, with a volume of 234540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.45.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.