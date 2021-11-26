Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $1,289.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.33 or 0.00341001 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011675 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005427 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,945,908 coins and its circulating supply is 432,685,472 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

