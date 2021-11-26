Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.250-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.13.

Shares of PNW opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.17.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

