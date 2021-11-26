Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.350 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.