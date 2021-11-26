Pioneer Natural Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 30,119 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 608% compared to the average daily volume of 4,253 call options.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21,422.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,774 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $66,579,000 after acquiring an additional 154,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 814.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 586,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $93,129,000 after acquiring an additional 522,216 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD stock traded down $7.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.41. 107,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,369. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $98.59 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

