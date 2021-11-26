Piper Sandler Comments on Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst G. Tuttle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.43.

LAC stock opened at C$46.40 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$11.40 and a 12-month high of C$49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. The company has a market cap of C$5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.64.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

