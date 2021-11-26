Pirate Chain 24 Hour Volume Hits $799,250.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00003233 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $331.92 million and approximately $799,250.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.34 or 0.00488969 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.18 or 0.00209615 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00100862 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004374 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,458,602 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

