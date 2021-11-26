Pirl (PIRL) Trading Down 52.4% This Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pirl has traded 52.4% lower against the dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $46,455.37 and $21.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

