PIVX (PIVX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $51.90 million and $1.21 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIVX has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006549 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006817 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,669,501 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.