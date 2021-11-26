Plair (PLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Plair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Plair has a market cap of $1.22 million and $8,483.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00233695 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Plair Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . The official website for Plair is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

