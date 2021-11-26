Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.10

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 660700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.47 million and a PE ratio of -25.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.51.

In other news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 879,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £96,694.62 ($126,332.14).

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

