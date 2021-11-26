Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.59. 4,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 503,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.18 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plantronics news, CEO David M. Shull acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,432,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

