PlayDapp Market Capitalization Reaches $605.44 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $605.44 million and $284.28 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00004606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

