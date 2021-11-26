PlayFuel (PLF) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.13 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $8.13 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.86 or 0.00236578 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

