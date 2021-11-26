Playkey Price Hits $0.0234 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Playkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $407,535.50 and $113,548.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playkey has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.86 or 0.00233551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

