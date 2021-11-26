PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Down 9.3%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s share price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. 5,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 389,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYPS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

