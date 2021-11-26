Playtech (LON:PTEC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $471.67

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 471.67 ($6.16) and traded as high as GBX 767.41 ($10.03). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 747 ($9.76), with a volume of 1,564,062 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTEC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Playtech to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Playtech from GBX 468 ($6.11) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Playtech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 592 ($7.73).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 556.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 471.67. The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

