Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of Plexus worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Plexus by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Plexus in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $90.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.33. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.46 and a 12 month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,504 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

