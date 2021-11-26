PlutusDeFi Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00043578 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.42 or 0.00231065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PlutusDeFi (PLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

