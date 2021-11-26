Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.20 million-$138.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.76 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of PLYM opened at $30.52 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -88.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

