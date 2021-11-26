Polis 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $104,362.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $104,362.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012554 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00304783 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00617277 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

